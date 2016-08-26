PLANNING: Isle applications received by North Lincolnshire Council

Applications received by North Lincolnshire Council.

To erect portal framed building extension for anaerobic digestion plant at North Moor Farm, Belton by Mr Tim Bletcher.

Application for determination of the requirement for prior approval for a proposed change of use of agricultural building to a dwelling house (class 3) on land adjacent to Ashlawn, Brackenhill Road, East Lound by Mr C Bingham.

To erect a porch extension to front elevation at 12 Wyvern Close, Crowle by Mr Mason.

Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed use of a dwelling house as a residential children’s home at 31 Low Street, Haxey by Mr Pete Buller of Esland Care.

Application to undertake pruning works on sycamore and ash trees identified as T2, T3 and T4 respectively in and subject to Tree Preservation (Westwoodside) Order 1972 at Pond End Cottage, 1 Cove Road, Westwoodside by Mr Ron Hutchinson.

To erect a two storey extension at 55 West End Road, Epworth by Mr Addlessee.

To erect a single storey side extension at Dykedales Farm, Wroot Road, Epworth Turbary, Epworth by Mr Craig Williams.

To erect an extension to the front elevation at 25 Holm Road, Westwoodside by Mr Jones.

To erect a temporary agricultural dwelling at Dale Croft Farm, Wroot Road, Epworth Turbary, Epworth by Mr Andrew King.

To erect an information board at St Andrew’s Church, Church Street, Epworth by Mr Melvyn Rose.

Outline permission sought to erect a two bedroomed detached bungalow with all matters reserved for subsequent approval on land adjacent to Highwinds, 116 Akeferry Road, Westwoodside by Mr and Mrs Ellis Kynman.

Application under the Overhead Lines (Exemption) (England and Wales) Regulations 2009 for an aerial bunched conductor at High Street/Chapel Lane in East Butterwick by Mr Mark Joynes.

Application under the Overhead Lines (Exemption) (England and Wales) Regulations 2009 for an aerial bunched conductor at King Edward Street, Belton by Mr Mark Joynes.

To erect a detached four bedroomed dwelling with integral garage on land to the rear of 83, 85 and 85a High Street, Belton by Mr and Mrs Brydon.

