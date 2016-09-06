PICTURES: Crowle Allotment Society produce show and fun day

Marvellous marrows, brilliant blooms and knockout needlework all helped to make the Crowle Allotment Society produce show and fun day a great success.

The event, which was held last Saturday, took place at the town’s community hall in Woodlands Avenue and attracted young and old alike.

1. Louisa Hunter, 9, of Eastoft, pictured with her courgette whale which saw her take first place in the vegetable animal category. Pictures: Marie Caley

2. Alan Henry, of Crowle, was the winner in the marrow/cucumber section and achieved a 1st and 2nd in the three onions category.

3. A prize-winning pumpkin for Vicki Hunter.

4. Blooming great blooms for Bill Sutton, of Crowle, who took a 1st place in the floral arrangement category.

5. Rosamund Raddish, pictured with her pieces of cross stitch, which won her 1st and 2nd place in the embrodiery category.

