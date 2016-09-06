Help for Isle cancer patients

Drop-in sessions for patients with certain types of cancer are to run fortnightly in Scunthorpe.

Nurses are setting up the meets for people who have recently or previously been diagnosed with an upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancer: oesophageal, gastric, or pancreatic.

People who have been diagnosed with cancer of ‘unknown primary’ are also welcome.

The upper GI specialist nursing team at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust started sessions around Grimsby in May 2015, and they proved to be very successful.

The first session is being held on Monday, September 12, and will then be held on a fortnightly basis. No appointment is necessary. People can drop-in for a chat anytime between 1.30pm and 3.30pm at The Wellbeing Hub, Alvingham Road, Scunthorpe, DN16 2DP. Free parking is available at the venue.

Anyone interested in the drop-ins can call 01724 282282 extension 3450 for more information.