Boys get to show off their moves at Isle dance classes

Do you have a passion for dancing? Three dance groups in North Lincolnshire are on the lookout for young people to join them.

Two all-boys dance companies in Ashby and Belton are looking for new members to join their weekly dance sessions. It is a great opportunity to enhance your dancing skills.

Boys aged between seven and 18 will be able to learn street, break and hip hop dancing.

Dance is a physical and mental workout for team workers and risk takers. Dance needs guts and focus, and is definitely not just for girls!

Work with a male dancer and visiting professionals, and get the chance to perform locally and regionally.

The boys dance groups start on:

Monday 12 September at Belton Public Hall from 5.30pm to 6.30pm and every Monday after

Wednesday 14 September at Ashby Community Centre from 6pm to 7pm and every Wednesday after

Both sessions run weekly during term time and cost £2 per session. You don’t need to book a place, just turn up on the day.

Elements Contemporary Youth Dance Company starts their new term with open auditions for young dancers (boys and girls) aged between 11 and 21.

The weekly term-time only sessions focus on learning and creating new choreography and performance work.

They are looking for new dancers to join the company. Some dance experience is recommended, but they are looking for potential rather than existing skills.

If you would like to join the company, they would invite you to attend the audition workshops. The workshops are free and are taking place on Thursday 15 and 22 September from 5pm to 6.30pm at John Leggott College, Scunthorpe. You must attend both auditions.

Regular sessions will then start Thursday September 29 during term-time. It will cost £3 per week.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “There are some brilliant dancing opportunities available in North Lincolnshire for young people. If you enjoy dancing and want to develop your skills, these dance groups are ideal. You will get the chance to learn a range of dances, work with professionals and perform locally and nationally.

“Any boys that would like to get involved in the Ashby and Belton groups can just turn up to the sessions. Young people who would like to join Elements Contemporary Youth Dance Company will have to go along to the audition workshops.

“Dancing offers some great health benefits and is a fun way of keeping fit. So why not give it a go?”

For more information about the sessions, contact Chelsey Everatt on 01724 297277 or email chelsey.everatt@northlincs.gov.uk.

