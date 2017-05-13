COLUMN: Top cities for a May getaway

The bank holidays of April and May give us the opportunity to take a most welcome bite-sized break or two around the UK.

However, many families with children wait until the the May half term to take advantage of a full week’s holiday abroad.

Spring is a great time for the family to enjoy quality time together before the peak holiday period.

If you can’t decide whether a beach or city break is for you, there’s no need to panic, Europe provides the perfect middle-ground so that there’s no need to compromise between the culture-rich cities or the relaxed pace of a beach break. Here are three of the top European destinations that would tick every box...

Barcelona, Spain

One of Spain’s most dynamic and iconic cities, Barcelona offers the delights of city and beach breaks in equal measure. Tourist hotspots, including Las Ramblas and La Sagrada Familia, will satisfy the curiosity of every member of the family, whilst the beaches will offer you a haven to soak up the spring sunshine. The best thing about it? How easily accessible the beaches are from the city...Visitors can go from wandering through the old town to finding a spot on the Sant Sebastià beach in just ten minutes. Stretching for over three miles, the beach is surrounded by restaurants and attractions that will keep everyone entertained.

Lisbon, Portugal

The Portuguese capital is sure to appeal to all - attractions include the Belem Tower, the Belem Cultural Centre and Jerónimos Monastery. Visitors of all ages can combine taking in the world-renowned art with the enjoyment of the soft sands of the Cascais and Estoril coastal resorts. If you’re looking for less city bustle, venture north to the Serra de Sintra coastline, which offers a quieter and equally picturesque setting.

Venice, Italy

Venice is perhaps best known for its bridges, gondolas and impressive Grand Canal, which are all experiences to enjoy in this beautiful floating city. Less well-known is the Lido, connected to Venice by its water taxis, which offers a welcome contrast to the crowded sightseeing spots of the city. Offering seven miles of blissful beaches, a day or two relaxing on the sand and taking a dip in the Adriatic could be exactly what the family needs.

Whichever destination, Holiday Extras offers a range of services that will help you to travel better. From airport hotels with holiday parking to airport lounges and Fast Track security passes, visit www.HolidayExtras.com and make this an unforgettable May half term holiday.