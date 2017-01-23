College students build school a new outdoor stage

Students from North Notts College have been busy building a brand new stage area at Prospect Hill Infant and Nursery School in Worksop, which the children will use to put on exciting outdoor performances.

The area was previously an old sand pit in a part of the playground that was disused and no longer benefitting the school.

The stage was requested after the school heard of other projects the students have done in the past year including restoring a fitness trail and creating a mural.

The work was done by students working towards their units for their qualification, the skills for working life, construction course.

The teachers and children and Prospect Hill sent a heart-warming letter to the college thanking everyone for all the hard work done

Louise Rose, head teacher at Prospect Hill, commented: “The children are already using the playground area that was transformed.

“The students worked incredibly hard on the job and were a credit to themselves and the college.”