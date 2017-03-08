Collections have started for new garden waste scheme

Almost 3,500 people in Bassetlaw have started to recycle their garden waste thanks to the Council’s new district-wide collections.

Collections started on March 6, and residents have already generated more than 40 tonnes of garden waste that will be recycled into compost.

Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Coun Julie Leigh, said: “A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to allow Bassetlaw to have their garden waste collected from outside their home. So it’s great to see collections finally start.” It is possible to sign up for the scheme at any time for an annual fee of £30.

To join or for more information visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/gardenwaste.