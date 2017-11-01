Coca-Cola Christmas truck on its way to Gainsborough

The iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Gainsborough later this month.
It will arrive at Marshall's Yard on November 23 as part of a nationwide festive tour in the run up to Christmas Day.
Holidays are coming...
The iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Gainsborough later this month.
It will arrive at Marshall's Yard on November 23 as part of a nationwide festive tour in the run up to Christmas Day.
Holidays are coming...
Almost Done!
Registering with Gainsborough Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.