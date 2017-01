Here is your weather forecast for today (Sunday, January 8).

It will be a murky start with mist and fog slow to clear. It will then stay mostly cloudy, although some brief brighter intervals are likely, mainly during the afternoon.

Winds will also remain light. Maximum Temperature 9C.

Cloud will gradually thicken overnight, with further mist and fog also reforming.

A few spots of drizzle are then possible during the early hours of Monday.

Staying mild. Minimum Temperature 7C.