Clear up of faeces, food waste and drug paraphernalia costs taxpayer £2,000

North Lincolnshire Council was left with the big task of clearing up around five tonnes of waste from the ‘Tent Town’ site in Scunthorpe, which cost more than £2,000.

The work included removing tents, human faeces, drug paraphernalia, bedding, furniture and food waste.

Councillor Rob Waltham, cabinet member for housing, said: “Cleaning up this site was a huge task as it wasn’t just general waste that needed clearing away. It was a very unpleasant job for our officers as there was human faeces and drug paraphernalia on the site.

“It has cost local taxpayers over £2,000 to clear up the site. This includes officer time as they had to take time out of their day-to-day duties to make clearing up the site a priority.

“I would urge anyone who finds themselves homeless to contact the Housing Advice Team. They will be able to provide support working with local agencies and charities. There are a range of options available to assist anyone who is homeless.

“We are committed to supporting homeless people in North Lincolnshire and we should be the first port of call when people find themselves in need.”