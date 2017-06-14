Clay Cross’ Lydia celebrates her 100th birthday in style

Cycling, dancing and keeping fit are the secrets to a long and full life.

That is according to the son of Clay Cross’ Lydia Smith - who celebrated her 100th birthday last Friday.

On Saturday, Lydia’s friends and family gathered to celebrate her amazing achievement at a party at the town’s social centre.

Lydia’s son David, 73, from North Wingfield, said: “As a family, we never had a car - we used to cycle everywhere we went.

“And she and my dad cycled until they were in their 80s.

“She also did a lot of dancing and set up a keep fit class for older people in Clay Cross called Autumn Days.”

Born in Old Higham, Lydia moved to Clay Cross in 1941 – and has lived in the same Egstow Street house ever since.

Lydia sadly lost her husband Edward five years ago – when he was 98 himself.

But she was still surrounded on Saturday by friends and family, including her sons David and Ken and her four grandchildren.David went on to spend 30 years in the police force, while Ken moved to Ireland where he is one of the country’s top children’s entertainers.

But, David says, the party on Saturday was all about her.

“She has worked very hard,” he said.

“She is very caring and loving - and was a very good mother.”