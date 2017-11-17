Christmas shoppers urged to ‘help a hero’ this Christmas with return of charity pop-up shop

Shoppers are urged to Help a Hero this Christmas following the launch of the charity’s seasonal “pop-up shop” in Worksop.

The Help for Heroes shop was opened by Bassetlaw District Council chairman Madelaine Richardson, Help for Heroes regional manager Tony Eaton and Worksop WW2 veteran Ken Beard on Wednesday.

Official launch of the Help For Heroes Christina shop in the Priory Centre, Worksop. Pictured is Help For Heroes regional manager Tony Eaton

It will be open seven days a week, and will be selling Help for Heroes branded merchandise and clothing, with all proceeds going to help service men and women who have been wounded in the line of duty.

David Aunins, centre manager at the Priory Shopping Centre, said: “We are delighted to have the Help for Heroes Pop Up Shop return to the centre this year.

“The charity has an ambitious target of hitting a cumulative total of £100k of sales since first opening five years ago, so it would be great if everyone could get behind it and show their support.”

The shop raised around £20,000 last year and staff hope to surpass that total in 2017.

Official launch of the Help For Heroes Christina shop in the Priory Centre, Worksop. Pictured is Bassetlaw District Council Chairman Coun Madelaine Richardson and, regional manager for Help For Heroes Tony Eaton

For more information please visit www.priory-shopping.co.uk