Character property in Epworth for sale for £220,000-£230,000

Situated in the popular town of Epworth, this three bedroom character property benefits from tasteful, spacious accommodation and an attractive, private rear garden.

This detached property is a credit to the current owners.

The accommodation on offer comprises an entrance hall which gives access to the ground floor including two spacious reception rooms which face to the front of the house.

There is also a rear facing study/playroom.

In the breakfast/kitchen is laminate flooring, matching wall and base units, an inset sink/drainer, and access to the pantry.

There are three bedrooms, one of which has original exposed oak floorboards, another with painted floorboards.

In the bathroom there is a heated towel rail and a five piece suite comprising a free standing roll top bath, corner shower, low flush toilet, pedestal hand wash basin, and a bidet.

Outside the property, to the rear, is a private enclosed garden, patio area, and a decking area.

It is laid to lawn and there are established borders as well as a useful outhouse.