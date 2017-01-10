Search

Chance to volunteer at Mr Straw’s House

House and visitors services manager, Torri Crapper puts some finishing touches to the front dining room in preparation for the new season.

House and visitors services manager, Torri Crapper puts some finishing touches to the front dining room in preparation for the new season.

0
Have your say

Residents are being given the chance to volunteer at Worksop’s quirkiest attraction, the mysterious Mr Straw’s House.

Component:1.8326819.1484057077, , ,$mergedBody