Challenging times ahead as new interim chief executive is appointed at hospital trust

A new interim chief executive has been appointed at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

Richard Sunley officially took up the role on March 1 while Karen Jackson is on secondment.

He has a longstanding career in the NHS having worked his way up from clerical worker to manager and director. He has held several senior positions including eight years as director of operations at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, three years as CEO at Scarborough and North East Yorkshire Healthcare NHS Trust and more recently a year’s tenure as acting CEO at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

Richard said: “There are challenging times ahead for the NHS and the Trust and I look forward to working with staff and stakeholders to ensure we continue to build confidence in our services and meet the needs of our patients and local community.”

Chair of the Trust Anne Shaw said: “I am delighted to welcome Richard to the Trust. He brings with him a wealth of leadership experience which I am sure will be a great asset to the executive team and the Trust.”

For the past two months Dr Karen Dunderdale has been the acting chief executive.

Anne added: “I wish to thank Karen for the leadership of the executive team and the support she has given to me during this period.”

Dr Dunderdale will now return to her post of deputy chief executive and director of operations.