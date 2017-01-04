Chair of NHS Trust has stepped down after eight years

The Chair of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals is the latest to step down from his role at the Trust.

Chris Scholey, stepped down from his position on December 31, 2016 after eight years leading the organisation.

Since joining the Trust on January 1, 2009, Chris has overseen improvements in the quality of care for patients guiding DBH into the top 20 per cent of NHS providers.

Chris said: “I have really enjoyed being Chair of DBH and will miss the very talented, committed and hardworking team.

“Without a doubt I’d like to thank them for the great job they are doing and in particular for the fantastic support they have given me.

“I also want to recognise the governors and non-executive directors who have been on this journey with me and I thank them for their help and support.

“The important thing is that you leave a place better than you found it and I feel reasonably confident that I have made a modest contribution.”

Suzy Brain England OBE has taken over from Chris and started in post as Trust Chair on January 1.

Mike Pinkerton, Chief Executive at the Trust, said: “I want to thank Chris for his tremendous contribution over the last eight years to the success and national reputation of this Trust.”

Chris is the latest to stand down from his role at the Trust.

In October last year Matt Lowry stood down amid revelations of a £12 million black hole in the trust’s finances, a deficit which has continued to grow since.

The Trust appointed Jon Sargeant as the new director of finance in a bid to resolve the debt crisis left by his predecessors.

Jon took over the post from interim director Jeremy Cook.