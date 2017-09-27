Celebration to mark 86 years since Worksop was granted a town charter

The historic day Worksop was granted a Town Charter will be brought back to life in a grand re-enactment celebration this weekend.

On Saturday, September 30, the town will be celebrating 86 years since thousands of Worksop residents lined the streets as the Charter was brought to the town by train from London by Malcolm Macdonald, the MP at the time, in 1931.

About 7,500 children in the town were given treats such as a Charter Tea and a Charter Beaker in celebration of the event, which saw Worksop established as an independent borough, giving it increased powers of government following several years of campaigning and an application to King George V.

The celebrations will start at 10am in the Old Market Square and The Priory Church bells will ring out as they did almost a century ago, as the Charter Trustees travel from Worksop railway station to the town hall.

There will be a display of civic regalia at the town hall and visitors are encouraged to dress in period costume.

There will also be afternoon tea at 3pm in the Assembly Rooms with entertainment from Worksop Miners’ Welfare Brass Band.