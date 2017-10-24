Cash help is at hand for those in need in Epworth

There is a long history of people in Epworth being keen to help those who live in the area and who may need some assistance.

Twenty seven local charities, the oldest originally set up in 1662, are managed by six local Trustees, and exist to try to provide some financial help to individuals who are resident in Epworth and who are in need.

In recent years money has been granted:

To help a family with small children following a sudden and unexpected bereavement;

To provide transport to and from school for the child of a single parent who had to stay with family outside Epworth while the parent was a patient in hospital;

To help with the cost of providing a stair lift;

To help to purchase a wheel chair;

To assist with the cost of respite child care for a single parent suffering an illness;

To assist students from the area at University who are finding it difficult to manage financially;

To assist apprentices who might have difficulty in purchasing necessary tools or equipment;

To assist students at school whose families might have difficulty in budgeting for field trips or special courses.

While funds are not limitless, there are many possibilities, but the Scheme approved by the Charity Commission and by which the Epworth Charities are governed means that help can only be given to individuals who live in Epworth and who are in need. It is not possible for the Charities to assist businesses, clubs or organisations.

Applications for help can be made in confidence to the Clerk to the Trustees, Michael Ellison, who lives at 1 Paddock Close, Epworth. Applications should be made in writing, but Mr Ellison would be happy to discuss any possible application informally first by telephone on 01427 362524 if that would be helpful.