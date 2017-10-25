Car ploughed into side of house

Two cars have crashed into the side of houses over the last few days.

Police officers were called at around 5.20am on Friday, October 20, after a car crashed into the side of a house in Cheapside, Worksop.

The road was closed while engineers attended to assess the structural damage to the house.

Officers left the scene after the building was confirmed as safe and it is now with the highways authority and Bassetlaw District Council.

The occupants of the house were unhurt, while the occupants of the car fled the scene on foot.

Then on Monday, October 23, officers were called just before 5.10pm to reports that a car had gone into a bungalow in Morley Avenue, Hallcroft, Retford.

The driver was taken to hospital with what’s believed to be minor injuries.

If anyone saw anything or has any information about either of these incidents call the police on 101.