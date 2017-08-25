Car parking boost for Gainsborough town centre

Residents and visitors to Gainsborough will soon be able to benefit from extra spaces at the town’s Bridge Street Car Park.

Work, which is expected to take around four weeks to complete, will create an additional 29 spaces.

Cllr Sheila Bibb, Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, said: “These extra spaces in Bridge Street will be welcomed by traders and shoppers alike, and will help alleviate any issues caused by the temporary loss of spaces in the Roseway Car Park while the new Travelodge is being built.”

Alternative parking options are available during the demolition and construction of Gainsborough’s new hotel, which is expected to take 48 weeks.

They will be displayed both in the Roseway Car Park itself and on the council’s website www.west-lindsey.gov.uk.

The council’s car parking strategy plans to increase the number of spaces available in Gainsborough by 43 per cent over the next two years.

The car parking strategy also aims to deliver new long stay car parking at the former Lidl site from November, 30 new spaces in the Roseway Car Park by September 2018 and a further 140 car parking spaces across the town as the centre develops from 2020.

The new Lidl store will also provide a further 125 spaces free for 90 minutes from November.