Cameron is elected young mayor

North Lindsey College engineering student, Cameron McFarlane has become North Lincolnshire’s new Young Mayor.

Cameron, 16, polled more than 2,322 votes – the most for any individual candidate since the elections began in 2012.

His role will involve him representing the views of young people regionally and nationally as well as locally.

Cameron said, “I am still in shock but want to thank everyone in the college who supported me with my campaign as well everyone who voted for me.

“I look forward to making a difference to the lives of young people in North Lincolnshire and encouraging them to participate and be involved with future Youth Council events.”

Cameron is particularly interested in focusing on equality and hopes to make a difference to the lives of young people and bring accessibility to the Youth Council

Some of the projects he will be involved in include attending national events, local ceremonies, spending time with the Mayor of North Lincolnshire and with Nic Dakin MP, representing the Youth Council and also creating a policy to benefit youth in the local area.

Cameron has been a student at North Lindsey College last September.

He has always had an interest in the Youth Council and attended a couple of meetings before being encouraged by James Owens, student engagement officer at the college, to join the student advocate team – of which he soon became deputy chairman.

James, who supported Cameron throughout the process, recalled: “As myself and Cameron waited for the announcement of the winner for the member of Youth Parliament to be announced, we could feel the suspense growing.

“Cameron was the first to be called and the moment they said 2,322 votes, I was in complete and utter shock – everyone was.

“I don’t know who was more excited – me or Cameron.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to help not only Cameron, but everyone who has come to North Lindsey College asking for support.

“Congratulations to all the candidates for getting so far and I wish everyone the best of luck in the future.”

Anne Tyrrell, college principal, commented, “We are delighted that Cameron has been elected as North Lincolnshire’s Young Mayor.

“It is such a significant achievement and so well deserved.

“I am sure Cameron will make a real difference for young people of all ages across North Lincolnshire.

“We are all very proud of Cameron at North Lindsey and wish him every success over the coming year.”