The combined Band of Lincolnshire and Derbyshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) were invited to play at the 2017 VE Day International Tattoo in Belgium after their talents were spotted on You Tube by Tattoo organiser Dirk Brabant who founded the event in 1992.

Cadet Sergeant James Loveday, of Lincolnshire ACF Band, said: “As we marched through the streets of the town we knew we were representing our country’s Army Cadets and this made me feel very proud.”