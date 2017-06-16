What are the three top dad skills for Doncaster?

As we approach Father's Day, just what are the top skills that Doncaster dads have?

DIY (76%), setting up TV’s (53%) and providing a regular taxi service (37%) have been revealed as the three most popular ‘dad skills’ for the town.

In a survey of 2,000 people by British Land, owner of Wheatley Centre, Doncaster identified their top dad skills from a list of more than 20 which included cooking, telling stories and building dens.

Less practical dad skills such as ‘dad jokes’ (20%) and ‘dad dancing’ (2%) also made Doncaster’s list, with a third (33%) of Doncaster residents admitting that dancing is a sure way for their dads to embarrass them.

Adults in Doncaster are planning to show their appreciation for their dad’s skills this Father’s Day with 196,456 from the region set to give Father’s Day presents.**

It seems the way to a Doncaster dad’s heart is through his stomach. A meal out (22%), beer (29%) and chocolates (14%) feature in the most popular Father’s Day gifts for 2017, along with socks (16%) and aftershave (16%).

Denis Copeland, Centre Manager at Wheatley Centre said: “Father’s Day is all about celebrating everything great about our dads. Our research shows that dads in Doncaster have quite a range of skills for us to be thankful for.

“As Father’s Day quickly creeps up on us, we expect to see many shoppers visiting us to pick up their last minute gifts. It seems that local dads are pretty straight-forward to buy for, with aftershave, socks, food and drink topping the most popular gifts list. We’re sure there’ll be a few quirky buys too though!”

Adrienne Burgess, joint chief executive and head of research at the Fatherhood Institute, who partnered with British Land to analyse the research said: “More than ever, today’s parents are sharing the responsibility for the full range of tasks involved in looking after children, including everything from reading and playing together, to cooking and providing a taxi service.

“So the message is, that dads and mums aren’t so different after all.”