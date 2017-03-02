Ten year celebration of transfer of 10,000 homes

Last month marked ten years since 10,000 homes were transferred from the ownership of North Lincolnshire Council to North Lincolnshire Homes, now Ongo Homes.

Here are some achievements from the last 10 years:

Since 2010, Ongo’s Choose to Reuse Store has saved 3,000 tonnes of furniture from landfill

Over the years, nearly 3,000 people have visited the annual Ongo Carnival

Over £198million has been invested in improving and regenerating homes

Over 1,500 solar panels have been installed

250 new homes have been built over the years at a cost of approx £20million

51 apprentices have been taken on at Ongo

Since 2013, over 4,800 Handyvan jobs have been completed

To celebrate this milestone, Ongo’s annual events this year, take on a birthday theme. This includes Ongo Carnival, Dine & Dance, and the volunteer award night.

Ongo Homes is the largest landlord in North Lincolnshire, which over the last 10 years has introduced a range of commercial services to its portfolio. This includes a recruitment & training agency, heating & plumbing company, roofing business and locksmith service. All profit made from these services is reinvested straight back into the organisation with the aim of reinvesting into building new homes and supporting local communities.

Andy Orrey, chief executive, said: “This is a big milestone for us. We’ve come a long way since 2007, not least in the millions of pounds we have invested in upgrading our homes and improving neighbourhoods.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all of our staff, tenants and partners for making the last 10 years a success. We’ve achieved a lot in this time and we couldn’t have done it without support from all those we work with.

“It doesn’t stop here for us, we’ve got ambitious plans for the future too. We want to build more new homes, create more opportunities for local people and invest more in North Lincolnshire communities.”

Keep an eye out on the Ongo website for the latest 10th anniversary updates www.ongo.co.uk