Site snapped up at auction by South Yorkshire developers

Doncaster-based residential developer Swan Homes announces the addition of a well-located development site to its growing portfolio of recent property acquisitions.

The site at Green Lane in Ecclesfield, Sheffield is planned to undergo change of use from commercial office premises to a modern luxury residential apartment complex set in a gated community that provides a secure environment as well as plentiful parking for residents and visitors.

Green Lane is at the heart of Ecclesfield which is a popular suburb just 6 miles north of the city centre, offering a local community feel characterised by its many cafes, pubs and shops. Located only 1 mile from the M1 Junction 35 this development will suit those who commute using the Motorway network.

Commenting, director Tariq Shah, said: “We are delighted to have acquired this site as it fits perfectly within our residential development criteria. We actively seek development opportunities in pleasantly located areas within easy reach of open countryside, with good public transport links and access to the major arterial routes.

“We plan to offer high end apartments at Green Lane to reflect our reputation for crafting individual homes using high quality materials and offering ultra- modern spec. Our focus in on ensuring all our properties and developments take into account local character as well as the specification of sympathetic building materials.

“We put thought, time and care into each home, to give our customers a home designed to last as long as the happy memories we help them create.”