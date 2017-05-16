Programme of free events to excite and educate during Humber Business Week

North Lindsey College has once again put together an exciting programme of free events to excite and educate both banks of the Humber aimed at businesses in the region for Humber Business Week.

Humber Business Week (Biz Week) showcases the wealth of talent, entrepreneurship, vision and future potential of our region through a diverse programme of events which both inspire and educate.

Jill Cooper (Business Development Director) commented, “We have fantastic guest speakers lined up for this week, they have kindly given their time to deliver on some relevant business topics. This week is great to help employers expand their network and also personal development provided free by real experts in their field. Please do take this opportunity and book your places now.”

Now in its thirteenth year the College is delighted to offer the following free sessions from keynote speakers at North Lindsey College, Kingsway in Scunthorpe:

Tuesday 6th June, 9.30am - Get ahead in business without saying a word

Delivered by Chris Watson at Endor Learn & Develop; specialist providers of applied transferable skills. Chris will show you how to improve your communication skills with this high-impact programme, enhancing your natural ability to interpret the meaning of body language and facial messages.

Tuesday 6th June, 1.00pm - Helping your business grow in a digital world

SMEs are recognising the wide range of opportunities available to them in the digital world and growing faster than ever as a result. This exciting fast-paced and interactive workshop is not to be missed with a number of digital marketing experts from across the region sharing tips and advice to help you grow your business through simple online techniques.

Wednesday 7th June, 2.00pm - Making Apprenticeships work for your business

This business breakfast event for employers will discuss how businesses can benefit from the changes in apprenticeships. We will explore how businesses can benefit both from the government apprenticeship initiative (by claiming back your levy), and from the generous government funding available for smaller SMEs.

The week has grown with the vital support of sponsors and event holders, with events on both banks of the Humber seeing thousands come together, all sharing the same vision of inspiring one another and learning together.

North Lindsey College support over 600 employers each year to develop their organisations from apprenticeships to up-skilling and multi-skilling. By offering free training and development as part of Humber Business Week the College is further demonstrating its support to the local community.

If you would like to attend please contact the Marketing Team at marketing@northlindsey.ac.uk or on 01724 294166.