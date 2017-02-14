Over £1.4million in missing benefit generated for tenants

Over the last 12 months, Ongo has supported tenants to receive £1,458,564 in benefits they were missing out on.

The financial inclusion team at Ongo work with tenants to make them aware of additional benefits they could be entitled to, and support with the applications.

Additional Housing Benefit claims totalled nearly £500,000 and other benefits including carers allowance and disability benefits added up to over £950,000.

Karen Cowan, head of customer service and support, said: “One of our objectives as an organisation is to support with financial advice, to help our tenants successfully maintain their tenancies.

“Our financial inclusion team work with our tenants to identify any areas in which they could apply for extra benefits to support their tenancy. Over the last 12 months they supported over 850 tenants.

“So many of our tenants are entitled to benefits they didn’t even realise they could apply for, and these benefits can often be the difference between them being able to afford their rent and struggling to make ends meet. It’s really important that our tenants get in touch if they’re struggling financially, the team is here to help.”

Visit www.ongo.co.uk to find out more about benefit advice.