Interruption to water supply as work carried out on old pipe

Yorkshire Water this month began work upgrading the old water pipe on Washinghall Lane in Eastoft, which is prone to bursting.

The company’s contract partner, Morrison Utility Services, will be carrying out this work and it is hoped to be fnished in the next six weeks.

A spokesman said: “We’ll start the work on Washinghall Lane near to the pumping station and continue down Washinghall Lane, our working area will finish by Leam House at Pademoor.

“Whilst preparing for this work we’ve liaised with the Highways Department and to allow us to carry out the work as quickly and safely as possible we need to close Washinghall Lane to through traffic.

“Access for residents within the road closure and emergency vehicles will be maintained and a fully signed diversion will be in place.

“We’ll need to dig in the road and grass verges; all our working areas will be restored once we’ve finished the work.

“Whilst carrying out the work there may be times when we’ll need to interrupt your water supply. Before any interruptions you’ll receive a hand delivered card notifying you of the dates and times in advance.

“If you don’t live on Washinghall Lane we won’t be working outside your property, but we may need to interrupt your water supply during the work.”