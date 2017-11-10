Gainsborough firm to play key role in reducing roadside pollution

Gainsborough-based emission reduction specialist Eminox is set to be a key player in reducing roadside pollution.

Following the Mayor of London’s announcement to introduce the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) 17 months earlier than planned, Eminox will help to refit heavy-duty vehicles, such as buses, with new exhaust systems to reduce emissions, called SCRT.

Mark Runciman, Operations Director for Eminox, said: “The SCRT offers businesses the ability to retrofit their existing vehicles for a fraction of the cost of buying new.”