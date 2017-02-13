Business month offers more than 40 events across Doncaster

February is Business Month in Doncaster and this year is bigger and better than ever.

Run by Business Doncaster and now in its fourth year, more than 40 events will be held across the borough giving businesses the opportunity to raise their profile and network with others who are based both in Doncaster and the wider region.

The events include:

Talks discussing the current changing political and business climate;

Coaching events to provide smaller businesses with the skills to help them increase their profits; and

Workshops to help business owners train their staff to use social media in a more effective way.

These events are the perfect forum to share great ideas, inspire new businesses, meet like-minded entrepreneurs and improve business relationships.

Sessions are also taking place to help young people across the borough make decisions about their future career paths.

One event that stands out in the business calendar is the popular Business Showcase, held on Thursday 16 February at Doncaster Racecourse from 10am – 4pm. The one-day showcase event brings together businesses and individuals to promote their business and network with others. Over 200 businesses, big and small will be attending the sold-out event with hundreds of visitors also expected on the day

New this year to the Business Showcase is the ‘Handmade in Doncaster’ Enterprise Zone. This new brand is being supported by Doncaster Council’s Business and Enterprise Team and is designed to offer free support to local start-up businesses and entrepreneurs. Dedicated Business Advisors will be available to answer any questions on starting a business.

Heather Hamilton, Destination Marketing Officer for Business Doncaster, said: “Business Month has grown year on year and this year is the best one yet. The Showcase is in its eighth year and stands sold out in record time which shows it is now a staple in the business calendar.

“We have a vibrant and thriving business community and these events help them come together and share good practice. We are committed to making sure that if someone is thinking about starting a business or are in the early days, we support them with everything they need. ”

One of the businesses that has received support and help from Business Doncaster is IT To Go. Steve Warrender owner of IT To Go, said: “I really value the help and support I received from Business Doncaster when I was thinking of setting up my business. I started with £200 and Business Doncaster helped me access funding as well as providing me with apprentices and also assisted me through the Business Buddies mentoring scheme. I would recommend that anyone thinking of starting a business in Doncaster to speak to Business Doncaster first because they really can help.”

Councillor Bill Mordue, Cabinet Member for Business, Skills, Tourism and Culture, said: “Things are changing in Doncaster, in fact Doncaster has recently appeared in the top 10 in the country for business start-ups and private sector job growth (Centre for Cities Outlook 2017). We are also attracting new businesses into the region including Chesterfield Poultry, Amazon, Purex International and Price Express Transport in 2016 alone.

“Business month is packed with events covering all sorts of hot topics and is a great way to focus people and ensure that those who need it have access to the latest information and support they need. If you already own a business or are considering it in the future there is an event for you to attend. If you can only get to one event make sure it is Business Showcase 2017.”

For full listing of events taking place during Doncaster Business Month visit: http://wearedoncaster.co.uk/business/business-month/