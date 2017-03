A pair of distraction burglars swiped jewellery and a safe box after targeting an elderly couple in Lea, near Gainsborough.

They struck on Trehampton Drive, on March 2 at about 3.30pm.The men claimed to be from the council and were working on trees at the rear of the house. While one was shown to the rear of the garden, the other man sneaked in and stole the items. Call police on 101.