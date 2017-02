Police are appealing for information after burglars raided a home in Gainsborough.

PCSO Samantha Evans, of Gainsborough Uphills and rural north, said the property, on Scotter Common, was broken into some time between 8.30am and 5pm, on Friday, February 24.

If you have any information which could help, call 101, quoting incident number 325 of February 24.