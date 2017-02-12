British Skin Foundation is urging people to check their moles

The British Skin Foundation is once again urging the public to check their loved ones moles.

Whether it’s your boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse, friend or family – take the time to check for changes in moles.

Things to look out for include moles that are growing or changing shape, moles that are developing new colours, moles that are inflamed, bleeding, or red around the edges and moles that are particularly itchy or behaving unusually

Dr Bav Shergill, Consultant Dermatologist and British Skin Foundation trustee, said: “Most skin cancers can be cured if detected early. The best way to detect skin cancer is to check your skin regularly, about once a month.

“You should examine the skin all over your body from top to toe. Ask a friend or member of your family to look at areas you can’t see such as your scalp, ears and back.”

Why should you check this Valentine’s Day?

Here are some facts:

Seven people die from skin cancer every day in the UK

More than 100,000 new cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in the UK each year

Rates of malignant melanoma are rising faster than any other type of common cancer

On average, someone who dies from skin cancer typically loses 20 years of their life

At least two 15 to 34-year-olds are being diagnosed with malignant melanoma every day in the UK

Remember, if in doubt, get it checked out straight away. Tell your doctor about any changes to a mole or patch of skin.

Show someone you really love them this Valentine’s Day by checking their skin health.