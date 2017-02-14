BREAKING NEWS: Argos confirm closure of Worksop town centre store

A popular Argos store in Worksop town centre is to close, it has been confirmed.

The store, based on Bridge Place, will shut on May 16.

There is a silver lining, however, as there are plans to open another Argos store within Sainsbury’s Highgrounds, just outside of the town, on May 17.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that the Argos store in Bridge Place will close on May 16.

“A new store will open within Sainsbury’s Highgrounds Road on May 17.

“We are in discussions with colleagues about relocating to this store and are pleased that customers will still be able to shop in Argos in Worksop.”