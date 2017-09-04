Boozy Kirkby pub worker was “an idiot” for pranging lamppost

A Kirkby pub worker who was more than twice over the limit when he hit a lamppost told police he was “an idiot,” a court heard.

Keiron Nicolson, 29, of Pepper Street, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance, when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Police were called to Sutton Road, in Mansfield, in the early hours of August 18, where his Renault Megane had collided with the lamppost.

Prosecutor Sarah Sanderson said he told officers: “Mate, I will just be honest with you. I can’t believe I did it. What an idiot.”

A test revealed he had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Nicolson, who had no previous convictions, told the court he had argued with his partner after drinking four or five bottles of beer, and “got into his car and drove.”

“It was an absolute stupid mistake. I shouldn’t have done it,” he said.

He was fined £250, and must pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

He was banned from driving for 22 months, but he was offered a drink driving rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 167 days, if completed before November 2018.