Boozy Bilsthorpe man was 10 on 1-10 scale of drunkeness

A Bilsthorpe man told police he was “ten” on a one-to-ten scale of drunkeness when he was caught driving in Mansfield, a court heard.

Peter Stokes’ Renault Scenic was spotted going through a red light on St Peter’s Way and ignoring stop signs on Portland Road and Albert Street, at 1am, on April 24.

He was stopped on Eakring Road, and a test revealed he had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

“He told police that he was very drunk, and was ten on a scale of one to ten at the time,” said Rod Chapman, prosecuting.

Stokes, 41, of The Crescent, Bilsthorpe, admitted drink driving, failing to comply with traffic signals and road signs, and failing to stop, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for drink driving within the last ten years.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said Stokes had been drinking from an early age, and was now working with drug and alcohol services, as well as mental health services, to tackle psychiatric problems.

On the night in question he had arranged to be dropped off in Mansfield by his dad, but they argued, and he drove himself.

“He quite simply decided he was going to drive. It was a case of beer in - brain out,” said Mrs Wragg.

Stokes was banned for 44 months, and given a 12 month community order, with 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was fined £120, with £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.