Boozer’s “disgraceful” behaviour in Mansfield town centre

A boozer who offered to fight passersby in Mansfield town centre told magistrates his behaviour had been “disgraceful.”

Martin Hanrahan said: “Don’t come near me, I am violent” when he was approached by police, on Leeming Street, in the early hours of Sunday, September 24.

“He started swearing at the officers,” said prosecutor Neil Hollett. “He continued to be abusive as he was led away to the police van.”

Hanrahan, 36, of Maid Marion Way, Boughton, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The foreman for a groundworking firm told magistrates: “I’m a grown man and I should know better. I can’t remember anything about it.”

He was given a six month conditional discharge. He must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.