Book your place on prestigious literacy conference which highlights the importance of reading

The Words Count More than Words literacy conference is coming to North Lincolnshire on April 27 at The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, to raise awareness of the importance of reading.

The event, ‘More than Words: Building Reading Communities’ aims to highlight the benefits of reading and how a whole community approach can help transform lives.

More than Words will offer teachers, early years professionals, community leaders and anyone involved in literacy development an inspiring day with high profile speakers, insightful workshops and lots of ideas on how you might influence and promote reading.

There are many benefits to attending the conference, including learning strategies to develop effective literacy practice, exploring methods to increase teenager engagement in reading, finding out different ways to engage with parents and collaborating and networking with peers.

Speakers at the conference include:

Jonathan Douglas, Director of The National Literacy Trust

Nick Sharratt, award-winning author and illustrator. Nick recently won the 2017 Bookbug Picture Book Prize

Naomi Eisenstadt CB, Advisor on Poverty and Inequality for the Scottish Government

Abigail Moss, Director of Programmes and Partnerships at The Book Trust

Dr Mary Roche, senior lecturer in Education at St Patrick’s College in Ireland and author of Developing Children’s Critical Thinking Through Picture books

There will also be seminars with:

Ian Bland, children’s poet and performer

Jonathan Douglas, Director of The National Literacy Trust

Marilyn Brocklehurst, owner of Norfolk Children’s Book Centre

Jo Grace, special educational needs and disabilities consultant and founder of The Sensory Projects

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for children, families and learning, said: “North Lincolnshire is gaining a national and international reputation for driving the importance of literacy and communication, which the Words Count project has contributed to.

“We are delighted to be able to host the ‘More than Words’ conference and welcome such a high calibre of speakers to the area. This is a unique opportunity to delve into the world of literacy and discover new ways of engaging with children and young people, and their families.

“Make sure you don’t miss out and book your place today.”

Don’t miss out on what promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking day with lots of valuable strategies. For more details and to secure your place at the event, visit www.servicesforeducation.org.uk/Event/43769. Places need to be booked on the seminars; this can be done after you have secured your place at the conference.

An early discount is being applied if you book your place before 17 February 2017. Don’t miss out – book your place today.

For further details on Words Count, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/wordscount.