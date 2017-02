Crime author Elly Griffiths will host a signing and talk about her new novel The Chalk Pit on Friday, March 3, at The Collection.

The event will be held at the museum in Lincoln from 7pm.

Tickets are available at Lindum Books on Steep Hill, or from The Collection costing £4.

Stokes café will provide a bar for pre-event drinks. For more information on upcoming events visit www.collectionmuseum.com.