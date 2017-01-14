Bird flu did not kill swans at Clumber Park, tests show

A dozen dead swans found at Clumber Park in Worksop did not die of bird flu, tests have revealed.

12 dead swans have been found at the beauty spot since Christmas Eve, prompting bird flu fears.

But National Trust bosses have confirmed the swans were not killed by bird flu after tests by government investigators.

A spokesman for the National Trust said: “Following post-mortem tests scientists working on behalf of DEFRA have confirmed that the dead swans discovered at Clumber Park were not suffering from H5N8 (avian influenza).

“The National Trust now plans to commission further post-mortem investigations to try and establish why the birds died.

“As with any wild animal, we recommend that people avoid touching wild birds.”