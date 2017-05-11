Ben spreading the love with special musical project

A Gainsborough songwriter has teamed up with young artists from the town and the wider Lincolnshire area for a special collaborative project.

Ben Spurr has been writing songs and collaborating with artists in the local area for 10 years.

And he decided to mark the anniversary with his most ambitious project to date.

Ben has written the song Love Is The Answer and gathered together S.P.R.10 (Gainsborough songwriter), XL (Scunthorpe rapper Andy Mappouras), Krisso the Great (Scunthorpe rapper Kris White), Rochelle (Gainsborough singer) and Kehn Gembalczyk (lead singer so Gainsborough band of Bad Machines) to help record it.

The group all travelled to Fairview Recording Studio in Hull to record three songs and Ben was delighted with the results.

“He said: “I asked my favourite artists from the local area to appear on the song with the intention of promoting a positive community spirit much like the Gainsborough Trinity campaign In It Together has done so successfully.

“As Gainsborough resident and music enthusiast I decided to write the song as a positive message to bring perspective and hope at a time of economic disparity.

“I wanted to bring my favourite young local musicians together from a variety of genres and backgrounds and put them all on the same record to see what we could create.

“We recorded three songs and a video in eight hours and I am delighted with the outcome.

“Kehn Gembalczyk, of Gainsborough band, Bad Machines is an incredibly talented vocalist and really brought the lyrics to life.

“I approached him as a fan of his work so it was an honour to get him and the other artists on the song.

“It was really about three rappers and two singers all from Gainsborough and Scunthorpe coming together and showing that there is a lot of young creative talent in the area.

“I hope people will download the free MP3 from Soundcloud and watch and share the video on YouTube to promote the music and the message that these local artists are putting across.

“The other two tracks, Isla’s Island and Lionhearts will be released at Christmas and next summer respectively.

Love Is The Answer andf the other tracks are available to listen to now on Soundcloud at http://bit.ly/2pXDNp4 or http://bit.ly/2pcknQ9

The video for Love Is The Answer is available watch on YouTube at http://bit.ly/2qgH2uE