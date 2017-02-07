Bassetlaw’s takeaway hygiene ratings among best in the country

A new study has revealed that food hygiene standards at takeaways and sandwich shops in the Bassetlaw area are among the best in the country.

With 88.8 per cent of its applicable businesses rated either good or very good, Bassetlaw was found to be well above the national average of 71.9 per cent.

The study, conducted by LoveMyVouchers.co.uk, found 76.5 per cent of the 98 takeaways and sandwich shops in Bassetlaw had the top rating of five- which was again well above the national average of 49.4 per cent.

No premises received a zero, one or two rating at their latest inspection.

The Food Standards Agency website holds the data from inspections carried out by each local authority under the Food Hygiene Ratings Scheme.

Every business that serves food is awarded with a hygiene rating between zero and five following an inspection carried out by the agency.

Out of 355 council areas in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Bassetlaw had the 30th highest percentage of businesses rated either four or five.

Food establishments in Wales and Northern Ireland (Scotland has a different rating system) are required to clearly display the rating that they receive under the scheme, with England to follow suit from 2019.

Linda Firth, director at LoveMyVouchers.co.uk, said: “The study was conducted to raise awareness about the importance of food hygiene ratings.

“These are not always obvious for takeaways, particularly in England.

“Many of the top food ordering websites on the internet do not currently display the ratings, so customers need to be mindful of this when ever they place an order.”

The best performing council area in the country was North Devon, with a staggering 100 per cent rated four or five.