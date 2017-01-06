Bassetlaw food standards revealed in national study

Bassetlaw restaurants have been compared in a national study, revealing the best and worst areas for food standards.

Some 92.77 per cent of cafes and restaurants in the district scored either a four or five rating when they were inspected by hygiene experts.

Not one of Bassetlaw's 166 establishments scored a zero and 85 per cent achieved the highest rating of five.

The research of Food Standards Agency statistics has revealed Ashfield has the highest proportion of top-scoring food establishments in the county, with 94 per cent. Sutton, Kirkby and Huthwaite restaurants also had the most five-star rating for food hygiene with 90 per cent compared to 86 per cent in Newark and Sherwood, and Mansfield came last with only 59 per cent.

Outside Nottingham, only Gedling and Broxtowe had restaurants scoring zero for food standards.

But the county struggled to keep up with areas in Derbyshire, including Bolsover where 96 per cent of establishments scored a four or five, and South Derbyshire, which had the highest score in the country.

London Boroughs performed worse than any other area, with Ealing, Newham, and Harrow being the worst overall.

The area with the highest proportion of zero ratings was Birmingham with 4.7 per cent of it's 1,249 cafe and restaurants getting the worst possible score.

LoveMyVouchers.co.uk carried out the most in depth study yet into food hygiene ratings for restaurants and cafes in the United Kingdom.

The company said: "In order to find out which areas of the country are doing the best when it comes to meeting the health and safety standards set out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), we looked at the ratings that businesses have been awarded through the inspections carried out by local authorities under the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.

"The statistics have revealed some very interesting results."

(The report does not include Scotland, which has a separate rating system, and pubs serving food were not included in the study.)