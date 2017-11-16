Barechested drink driver stopped after travelling three feet in Mansfield

Police watched a drunk and barechested Mansfield man climb into his car and reverse three feet before they stopped him, a court heard.

Ben Lowe was stumbling when police spotted him get into his BMW, on Spencer Street, at 9.20pm, on October 28.

A test revealed he had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

A cannabis joint was found on the front seat of his car.

Lowe, 21, of Hall Street, admitted possession of the Class B drug, drink driving, and driving without a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he had no relevant previous convictions.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said his life had changed since those convictions, and he now had a partner, two children, and was working full time.

Lowe was fined £250 for the driving offence, and £125 for the cannabis, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was banned for 18 months. He was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 25 per cent if completed by October 2018.