ARSON PROBE: Firefighters think huge Worksop blaze was started “deliberately”

An investigation into a huge fire in Worksop yesterday has revealed that the blaze was likely to have been “started deliberately”.

Crews from across the region were called to the fire, which started in a Ryton Street gym which had not yet opened to the public, at 4:52am yesterday morning (Monday, February 13).

Ryton Street and Newcastle Avenue were closed as a result of the incident and traffic chaos ensued.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the building was left “severely damaged” in what firefighters believe to be an act of arson.

Nottinghamshire Police have asked anyone with information that could help them with their enquiries to call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Group Manager John Mills, who was the incident commander during the height of the fire, praised the work of the crews on the scene.

He said: “This was quite a complicated incident as the building is in a fairly built up area, and gaining access to the fire has been quite difficult.

“However, the firefighters on scene were absolutely exceptional.”