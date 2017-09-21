Arrest for brawling pair in Mansfield after they shook hands

A bruised reveller shook hands with the man he had been brawling with in Mansfield town centre just before he was arrested, a court heard.

CCTV cameras caught Ryan Allen fighting with another man in the car park of the Midland Hotel, on Station Road, at 12.30pm, on July 11.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said Allen had been trying to lead his father, who was drunk, away from the car park, when he became involved in a dispute with a fellow drinker who had been annoying him all evening.

Allen threw one punch before he was knocked to the floor and hit several times, ending up with lumps on the head and bruising, the court heard.

“The pair got up off the floor, shook each other’s hands, apologised, and that was that,” said Sarah Neale, mitigating. “Shortly afterwards the police arrived.

“It doesn’t appear to be a bitter feud. They have seen each other since and everything was perfectly OK.”

Allen, 22, of Lime Avenue, Staveley, Chesterfield, admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

His opponent was due to appear at the same court on the same charge, but did not turn up.

Miss Neale said the man “became increasingly drunk throughout the evening. He kept going at Mr Allen verbally and causing an annoyance.”

She said Allen, a dad of three, had been made redundant from his job as a labourer three months earlier, but was hoping to start work at a skip company next week.

Probation officer Mark Burton said “significant alcohol consumption was the trigger”, but Allen recognised the impact the fight would have had on onlookers.

Allen was given a 12 month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.