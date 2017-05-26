Are dogs the tops with you?

New research shows that people in the East Midlands prefer dogs to cats.

A survey by Provident Personal Care revealed that 44.83 percent preferred canines to moggies (37.93 percent). Four legged friends have a big impact on their owner’s social life with 17.2% turning down a holiday because of their pet, and 12.6% have said no to a night out!

Despite dogs being naughtier than cats in regards to damage, the East Midlands are definitely a dog’s region. On average, dog owners shell out £254.73 a year to repair or replace the damaged furniture (compared to £212.02 for cat owners).