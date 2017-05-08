Anyone for some free tennis this weekend?

The first Great British Tennis Weekend takes place this weekend with parks and clubs offering free events right across Lincolnshire.

Families and friends across are set to go tennis crazy this summer with two free Great British Tennis Weekends smashing into town.

The first of two weekends is taking place on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, with the second on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.

Parks and clubs will be offering everyone the opportunity to get on court as tennis fever begins to grip the nation in the lead up to the summer season.

People right across Lincolnshire will be trying tennis for free in a relaxed and fun environment and can take part in sessions including cardio tennis, mini tennis and tennis coaching – all completely free as part of the LTA and Tennis Foundation’s drive to get more people playing more often.

Venues will be providing rackets and balls, so if you’ve never picked up a racket or just haven’t played for a while, then come and get involved.

Participating venues near Gainsborough this weekend include the David Lloyd Club at Burton Waters and Eastgate Tennis Club.

Reserve your free place at www.lta.org.uk/gbtw