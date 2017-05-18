Annual Misterton charity cycle ride enjoyed by all ages

Pedal power was the name of the game when around 100 cyclists made the most of fine weather and took part in the annual Misterton charity around the villages bike ride.

People of all ages, from toddler to senior citizens, got involved in the 12 mile event.

Star of this year’s ride was five-year-old Cordy Waite who cycled around the route, including the climb to Gringley on the Hill, on his own cycle along with Chris Waite and Dave Harford. The trio who were raising money for The Sick Children’s Trust started and finished at The Waterfront Pub in West Stockwith.

The fantastic family event will raise hundreds of pounds for chosen charities of the riders’ choice.

Organiser Trevor Halstead, owner of Gainsborough Cycles, drove around the route looking after riders’ problems, he said: “The event proved that cycling is a great activity enjoyed by all ages.”

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club and Cycling UK Gainsborough gave their support to event with some members riding the event.

Large groups of cyclists started from their chosen local starting point or pub to ride a clockwise route finishing at their chosen venue.

Thanks were given to all those who took part, the cycle mechanics Sam and Trevor, and those manning the refreshment points who helped make the event a great success.