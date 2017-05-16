Annual cream tea and plant sale at St Barnabas Hospice

St Barnabas Hospice will be hosting their annual Cream Tea and Plant Sale on Sunday, May 21, from 1.30pm to 4pm at their Gainsborough Hospice at George Henderson Lodge in Front Street, Morton.

A wide variety of quality plants are on sale including summer bedding plants, perennials and house plants.

There will also be a selection of stalls selling local homemade merchandise along with books and activities.

Caroline Swindin, Corporate Fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice said: “Last year this popular event raised more than £1,000 for hospice care in the West Lindsey area.

“This year we are hoping to attract more visitors and raise an even greater amount for our hospice.

“Our much loved Plant Sale is a wonderful relaxing day out and also an excellent opportunity for those in the community to see their fantastic local Hospice facility.

“We are also looking for donations of cakes, plants and home grown produce.”

St Barnabas is an independent, local charity caring for more than 9,000 people a year who are living with a terminal illness in Lincolnshire.

To provide its support and care it needs to raise £5.5 million a year.

For more information or to make a donation call Caroline Swindin on 07435 970309, email caroline.swindin@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk.